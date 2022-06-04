Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $2.49 Million Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 11,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 37,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 5,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 6,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ESGU opened at $91.51 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $84.75 and a 52 week high of $108.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.322 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

