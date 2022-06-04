Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $1.57 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,314 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 459,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,296,000 after purchasing an additional 42,936 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,975,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 285.9% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $591,000.

IEFA opened at $65.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.99. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

