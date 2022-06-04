Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period.

QUAL opened at $122.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.80. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

