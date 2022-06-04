CoreCommodity Management LLC Takes Position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

CoreCommodity Management LLC acquired a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 87,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEX. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1,241.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 209,487 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 338.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 11,448 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,921 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 716.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,801,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Michael Joseph Mckie sold 346,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $3,135,448.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alamo Frac Holdings, Llc sold 454,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total transaction of $3,886,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,125,853 shares of company stock worth $85,640,226. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEX opened at $12.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.48. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.09.

NEX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.70 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions to $15.00 in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.44.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

