CoreCommodity Management LLC Sells 16,399 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

CoreCommodity Management LLC cut its holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 16,399 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Chemours were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Chemours by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 445,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,957,000 after acquiring an additional 160,996 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Chemours in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,615,000. Fractal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemours in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its stake in shares of Chemours by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 55,101 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 20,424 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chemours in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,082,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Chemours from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Chemours from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.71.

NYSE:CC opened at $43.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.38. The Chemours Company has a 52-week low of $22.56 and a 52-week high of $44.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.79.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.54. Chemours had a return on equity of 76.47% and a net margin of 11.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.27%.

In other Chemours news, CEO Mark Newman sold 197,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $7,929,815.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,092,676.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 20,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $807,201.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 313,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,543,375.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 274,138 shares of company stock valued at $11,023,963. 3.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

