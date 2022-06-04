CoreCommodity Management LLC Sells 146,946 Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

CoreCommodity Management LLC reduced its stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 412,162 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 146,946 shares during the quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 98,033 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 46,102 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 194.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 588,696 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 388,482 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Kosmos Energy by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 219,877 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 63,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Kosmos Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 6,586,083 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,788,000 after purchasing an additional 44,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on KOS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.61.

Shares of NYSE:KOS opened at $8.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.26 and a 200-day moving average of $5.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 840.00 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.85. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $8.48.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $659.07 million during the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 0.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

