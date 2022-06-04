CoreCommodity Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

CoreCommodity Management LLC reduced its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,990 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $3,054,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 559.2% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 488,041 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $9,277,000 after buying an additional 414,008 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,500,000 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $85,500,000 after buying an additional 1,600,000 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth $27,768,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,687 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GOLD shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.92.

Shares of NYSE GOLD opened at $20.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $17.27 and a 52 week high of $26.07.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

