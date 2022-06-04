CoreCommodity Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

CoreCommodity Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 33,060 shares during the quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EC. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 43,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Ecopetrol during the third quarter worth about $162,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 8.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecopetrol during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Ecopetrol during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ecopetrol alerts:

EC stock opened at $17.47 on Friday. Ecopetrol S.A. has a one year low of $12.42 and a one year high of $19.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were paid a dividend of $1.379 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. This is a boost from Ecopetrol’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 7.25%. Ecopetrol’s payout ratio is currently 99.32%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ecopetrol in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.73.

Ecopetrol Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.