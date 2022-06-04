CoreCommodity Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,412 Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)

CoreCommodity Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,412 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLL. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,447 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,297,000 after purchasing an additional 19,126 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 637,937 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $37,261,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,480,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,521 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

NYSE WLL opened at $92.52 on Friday. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $38.41 and a 12 month high of $93.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.77 and its 200 day moving average is $74.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.89.

Whiting Petroleum ( NYSE:WLL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by ($0.43). Whiting Petroleum had a return on equity of 37.58% and a net margin of 22.33%. The firm had revenue of $527.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 23.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Whiting Petroleum’s payout ratio is 10.18%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $108.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Whiting Petroleum to $113.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com cut Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $77.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.71.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.