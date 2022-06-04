CoreCommodity Management LLC Purchases 1,093 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Royal Gold in the fourth quarter worth $18,580,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 240,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,315,000 after purchasing an additional 108,972 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 269,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,363,000 after purchasing an additional 99,546 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,508,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $369,151,000 after purchasing an additional 97,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,498,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,897,000 after purchasing an additional 82,341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGLD stock opened at $116.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.37. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.01 and a 1-year high of $147.70.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 42.43%. The business had revenue of $162.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 32.18%.

Several research firms have issued reports on RGLD. StockNews.com began coverage on Royal Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Royal Gold from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.38.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

