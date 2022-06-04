CoreCommodity Management LLC Has $543,000 Stock Holdings in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT)

CoreCommodity Management LLC cut its holdings in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,123 shares during the quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the third quarter worth $1,311,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 29.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,618,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,283,000 after buying an additional 371,294 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,219,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,768,000 after buying an additional 39,393 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 11.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 320.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from €48.00 ($51.61) to €49.00 ($52.69) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from €43.00 ($46.24) to €48.00 ($51.61) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of ArcelorMittal to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.13.

Shares of ArcelorMittal stock opened at $32.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a PE ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.15. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $37.87.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $21.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.11 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 32.88%. Analysts predict that ArcelorMittal S.A. will post 13.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile (Get Rating)

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.