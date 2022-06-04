CoreCommodity Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 217.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,170 shares during the quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 69,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 198,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,759,000 after acquiring an additional 31,905 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at $656,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DAR opened at $83.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 1.11. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.70 and a 52-week high of $87.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John Bullock sold 12,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total transaction of $1,023,329.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,055,319.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles L. Adair acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.95 per share, with a total value of $36,975.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 36,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,665,971.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,618 shares of company stock valued at $9,970,541. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DAR shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.82.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

