Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Given New $15.00 Price Target at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $18.75 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Core Scientific from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Core Scientific from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of 10.25.

Shares of Core Scientific stock opened at 2.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 5.84. Core Scientific has a 12 month low of 2.64 and a 12 month high of 14.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Core Scientific ( NASDAQ:CORZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported 0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.13 by 0.18. The business had revenue of 192.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 164.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that Core Scientific will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Core Scientific news, insider Darin Feinstein sold 1,124,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of 3.65, for a total value of 4,103,136.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,909,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 127,419,474.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 32.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CORZ. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $26,186,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $25,373,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $11,541,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $10,700,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $9,456,000.

Core Scientific, Inc provides net carbon-neutral blockchain infrastructure and digital asset mining solutions in North America. It operates in two segments, Equipment Sales and Hosting. It offers blockchain hosting services with deployment and provide power, racks, proprietary thermodynamic management, redundant connectivity, and 24/7 security, as well as its proprietary software platforms, such as Minder and MinderOS, which provides infrastructure management and custom firmware; and digital asset mining operation focuses on the generation of digital assets by solving complex cryptographic algorithms to validate transactions on specific digital asset network blockchains.

