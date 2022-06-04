Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $668.07 Million

Brokerages forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) will post sales of $668.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Copa’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $663.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $671.40 million. Copa reported sales of $304.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 119.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Copa will report full year sales of $2.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $3.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Copa.

Get Copa alerts:

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.25. Copa had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 8.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.23) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Copa from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. HSBC raised Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Copa in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Copa from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays raised Copa from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.13.

Copa stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $69.78. 183,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,869. Copa has a twelve month low of $64.12 and a twelve month high of $97.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPA. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Copa during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Copa by 88.1% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Copa by 136.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Copa during the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Copa by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 932 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Copa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 204 daily scheduled flights to 69 destinations in 29 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 91 aircraft comprising 77 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 14 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Copa (CPA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.