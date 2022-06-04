Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical device company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 30.20%. The company had revenue of $829.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Cooper Companies updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.09-$13.29 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $13.09-13.29 EPS.

Shares of COO stock opened at $342.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $371.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $391.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Cooper Companies has a twelve month low of $309.43 and a twelve month high of $463.59.

In other news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.55, for a total value of $123,165.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.04, for a total transaction of $294,728.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,646 shares of company stock valued at $8,195,614 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,368,727 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,241,927,000 after acquiring an additional 70,640 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,177,872 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $909,458,000 after acquiring an additional 10,373 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 558,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $233,355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 251,875 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $105,181,000 after acquiring an additional 6,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,446 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $103,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $460.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $495.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.56.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

