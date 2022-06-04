Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical device company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 30.20%. The company had revenue of $829.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Cooper Companies updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.09-$13.29 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $13.09-13.29 EPS.
Shares of COO stock opened at $342.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $371.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $391.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Cooper Companies has a twelve month low of $309.43 and a twelve month high of $463.59.
In other news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.55, for a total value of $123,165.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.04, for a total transaction of $294,728.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,646 shares of company stock valued at $8,195,614 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $460.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $495.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.56.
About Cooper Companies (Get Rating)
The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cooper Companies (COO)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.