Continental Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Continental Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,997 shares during the quarter. Cannae accounts for approximately 2.2% of Continental Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Continental Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Cannae worth $5,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Cannae by 89.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cannae during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cannae during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Cannae during the 4th quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cannae during the 3rd quarter worth about $186,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 563,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $7,880,063.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,618,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,392,898.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard N. Massey acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.24 per share, for a total transaction of $484,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 334,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,109,152.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 24,000 shares of company stock worth $578,360 and have sold 1,287,074 shares worth $17,224,681. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CNNE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Cannae from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

CNNE stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 580,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,570. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.28. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($2.87). Cannae had a negative net margin of 40.87% and a negative return on equity of 8.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.55) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

