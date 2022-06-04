Continental Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Continental Advisors LLC decreased its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 22,610 shares during the period. Continental Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after acquiring an additional 23,680 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

TFC traded down $0.66 on Friday, reaching $49.09. The company had a trading volume of 5,701,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,378,367. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $44.85 and a 1 year high of $68.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.53.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.11. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 20,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.82 per share, with a total value of $996,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 60,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,692.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TFC shares. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.85.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

