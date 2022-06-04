Continental Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Continental Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 15,002 shares during the period. General Electric makes up about 1.6% of Continental Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Continental Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 30,660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after buying an additional 4,806 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 371,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,897,000 after buying an additional 77,601 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 19,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 4,149 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 130,844 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,360,000 after buying an additional 7,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Shares of General Electric stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.97. 5,272,784 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,888,757. The company has a market capitalization of $84.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88. General Electric has a 52-week low of $71.14 and a 52-week high of $116.17.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on General Electric from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on General Electric from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.87.

In related news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at $135,435,455.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lawrence Culp, Jr. purchased 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.53 per share, with a total value of $4,844,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,741,481.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 69,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,705. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric (Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.