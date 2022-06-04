Compound Trading 1.6% Lower This Week (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 3rd. Compound has a market capitalization of $399.35 million and approximately $73.42 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound coin can currently be purchased for about $56.02 or 0.00188907 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Compound has traded down 1.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 35.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000053 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 187.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000035 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About Compound

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,128,782 coins. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

