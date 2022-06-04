Comparing MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) and Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP)

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) and Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.9% of MoneyLion shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.4% of Perella Weinberg Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.5% of Perella Weinberg Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares MoneyLion and Perella Weinberg Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MoneyLion N/A -52.16% -17.57% Perella Weinberg Partners -0.07% 25.26% 11.07%

Volatility and Risk

MoneyLion has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perella Weinberg Partners has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for MoneyLion and Perella Weinberg Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MoneyLion 0 0 3 0 3.00 Perella Weinberg Partners 0 0 4 0 3.00

MoneyLion presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 448.78%. Perella Weinberg Partners has a consensus target price of $17.17, indicating a potential upside of 136.46%. Given MoneyLion’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe MoneyLion is more favorable than Perella Weinberg Partners.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MoneyLion and Perella Weinberg Partners’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MoneyLion $171.11 million 2.26 -$177.65 million N/A N/A Perella Weinberg Partners $801.66 million 0.84 -$9.42 million ($0.67) -10.84

Perella Weinberg Partners has higher revenue and earnings than MoneyLion.

Summary

Perella Weinberg Partners beats MoneyLion on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MoneyLion (Get Rating)

MoneyLion Inc. provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney premium mobile banking, personalized investing, cryptocurrency, instacash, membership programs, financial tracking tools, online financial education content destination, affiliated marketing programs, unsecured personal loans, and credit-related decision servicing. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Perella Weinberg Partners (Get Rating)

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent advisory firm, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company offers strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisitions advice and execution, capital markets advisory, shareholder and defense advisory, capital structure and restructuring, underwriting, equity research, and private capital raising services. It serves public multinational corporations, mid-sized public and private companies, individual entrepreneurs, private and institutional investors, creditor committees, and government institutions in various industries comprising consumer and retail; energy; financial institutions; healthcare; industrials; and technology, media, and telecommunications. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York. Perella Weinberg Partners operates as a subsidiary of Perella Weinberg Partners Group LP.

