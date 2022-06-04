Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Plans $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.265 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th.

Commerce Bancshares has increased its dividend by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Commerce Bancshares has a payout ratio of 25.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Commerce Bancshares to earn $4.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.5%.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $68.53 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares has a one year low of $61.81 and a one year high of $74.72. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.08.

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $340.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commerce Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.72.

In related news, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total transaction of $790,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Blackford F. Brauer acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.31 per share, with a total value of $341,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,704.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 67.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.