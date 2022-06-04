Collateral Pay (COLL) Trading Down 11.9% This Week

Collateral Pay (COLL) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. One Collateral Pay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges. Collateral Pay has a total market capitalization of $94,051.32 and $386.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Collateral Pay has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,368.91 or 0.04588429 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003349 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001311 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.16 or 0.00442971 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00031569 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Collateral Pay Coin Profile

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,192,106 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

Buying and Selling Collateral Pay

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collateral Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Collateral Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Collateral Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

