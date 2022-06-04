Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Position Lessened by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main decreased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 511,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,127 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned 0.06% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $43,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 149,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,271,000 after acquiring an additional 5,312 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 209.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 24,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 16,296 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 253.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 13,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $1,544,918.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,979.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $785,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,300.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CL shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.19.

Shares of CL stock opened at $78.93 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $85.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. The company has a market capitalization of $66.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.16.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 296.77% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.69%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

