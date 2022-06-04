Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Receives $132.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $132.00.

CGEAF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. TD Securities lowered Cogeco Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$137.00 to C$141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

CGEAF stock opened at $79.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.00. Cogeco Communications has a 1-year low of $72.46 and a 1-year high of $98.61.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

