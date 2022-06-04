Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Receives $61.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KOF. StockNews.com began coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bradesco Corretora cut Coca-Cola FEMSA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOF. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KOF opened at $57.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.38. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a one year low of $46.91 and a one year high of $60.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.81. The stock has a market cap of $96.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.77.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.3528 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.41%.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

