Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Takes Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,139 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Target by 12,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total value of $453,169.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,363 shares of company stock worth $21,970,253. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TGT. Gordon Haskett decreased their price target on shares of Target from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Target from $286.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Target from $293.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $275.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.72.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $161.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $145.51 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $211.43 and its 200 day moving average is $219.94. The company has a market cap of $74.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.96.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

About Target (Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.