Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Takes $112,000 Position in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 17,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Chimerix by 208.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 7,033 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Chimerix in the third quarter worth $73,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chimerix during the third quarter worth $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Chimerix by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 5,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chimerix during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. 62.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chimerix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Chimerix to $6.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Chimerix from $24.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.55.

NASDAQ CMRX opened at $1.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 4.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.16. Chimerix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $9.29. The stock has a market cap of $163.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.33.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 17,994.28% and a negative return on equity of 118.41%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chimerix, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chimerix news, CFO Michael T. Andriole purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.71 per share, for a total transaction of $25,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 212,724 shares in the company, valued at $363,758.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 36,400 shares of company stock valued at $65,234. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to enhance the lives of patients living with serious diseases. The company's approved product is TEMBEXA (brincidofovir), a lipid conjugate through inhibition of viral DNA synthesis that is developed as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

