Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KLAC. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in KLA by 154.3% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in KLA by 173.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KLAC opened at $362.44 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $287.44 and a 12-month high of $457.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $341.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $371.84. The company has a market capitalization of $54.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.27.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.80 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 78.72% and a net margin of 36.41%. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 20.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.39%.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total transaction of $343,760.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,655,894.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on KLA from $450.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays cut their target price on KLA from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on KLA from $480.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $435.75.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

