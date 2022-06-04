Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Makes New $58,000 Investment in Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 1,159,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 11,592 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $48,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $97,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $110,000. 75.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corvus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, CFO Leiv Lea acquired 35,160 shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.54 per share, with a total value of $54,146.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Md Miller acquired 25,000 shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $36,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 80,160 shares of company stock valued at $123,446 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRVS opened at $1.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.93. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.94 and a 12 month high of $9.54.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts predict that Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.55.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Profile (Get Rating)

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Mupadolimab (CPI-006), an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.