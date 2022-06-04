Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Makes New $205,000 Investment in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIRC. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Meristem Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. 99.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

In other Apartment Income REIT news, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $582,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Devin Ignatius Murphy acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.45 per share, with a total value of $104,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,091 shares of company stock worth $201,656. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $43.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.94 and its 200-day moving average is $51.40. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $42.31 and a fifty-two week high of $55.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.79). Apartment Income REIT had a return on equity of 40.71% and a net margin of 99.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.30%.

AIRC has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $58.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.14.

About Apartment Income REIT (Get Rating)

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.