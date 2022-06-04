Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC decreased its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,862 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Invitation Homes by 148.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after buying an additional 88,801 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 123.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,818,000 after purchasing an additional 381,913 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 31.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,806,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 183.8% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 56,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 36,743 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

NYSE:INVH opened at $38.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.89. Invitation Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $45.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.78.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.25). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 14.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 176.00%.

INVH has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.58.

Invitation Homes Profile (Get Rating)

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.