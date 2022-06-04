Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Cuts Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lessened its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,521,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 68.3% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 32,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,717,000 after buying an additional 13,229 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,776,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,026,115,000 after buying an additional 171,857 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 3.7% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 364,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,977,000 after buying an additional 12,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 12,190 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

MMM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Argus downgraded shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.73.

NYSE MMM opened at $145.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. 3M has a 12-month low of $139.74 and a 12-month high of $206.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.02%.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About 3M (Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.