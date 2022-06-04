CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Shares Sold by Corsair Capital Management L.P.

Corsair Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,786 shares during the quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNX. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 197.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 1,080.3% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,632 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 154.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNX stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.65. 2,776,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,389,983. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.42. CNX Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.20.

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of ($913.10) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.43 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 293.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Analysts predict that CNX Resources Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

CNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on CNX Resources from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on CNX Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on CNX Resources to $23.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CNX Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

