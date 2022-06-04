CNBX Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:CNBX) Trading 21.4% Higher

Shares of CNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBX – Get Rating) traded up 21.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.00 and last traded at $5.00. 849 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 106,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.12.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.58.
CNBX Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CNBX)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CNBX Pharmaceuticals (CNBX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
Receive News & Ratings for CNBX Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNBX Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.