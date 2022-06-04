Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $158.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Clorox’s shares have outpaced the industry in the past three months, courtesy its better-than-expected third-quarter fiscal 2022 results. Results gained from solid demand for its products and brand strength. It remains encouraged about its portfolio, innovation pipeline, cost savings efforts and inflation-driven pricing actions. However, earnings declined year over year on lower gross margin driven by elevated manufacturing and logistics costs, and higher commodity costs. Its long-term brand investments to support its innovation pipeline and customer engagement efforts have been leading to higher costs, which are likely to persist in fiscal 2022. Adverse impacts from cost inflation, the volatile operating environment and the uncertainty regarding the impacts from the war in Ukraine remain concerns.”

Get Clorox alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Clorox from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $206.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $143.64.

CLX stock opened at $138.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.42. The stock has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Clorox has a 1 year low of $127.02 and a 1 year high of $191.75.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.34. Clorox had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 92.98%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Clorox will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $90,575.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,855.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Clorox in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Clorox by 185.2% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clorox in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clorox Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clorox (CLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.