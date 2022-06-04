ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Issues Earnings Results

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:CLIR opened at $1.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.07 million, a PE ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.35 and its 200 day moving average is $1.37. ClearSign Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.38.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a report on Sunday, May 29th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLIR. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 490,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 98,915 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 25,164 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 26.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 22,603 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in ClearSign Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. 8.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ClearSign Technologies (Get Rating)

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

