ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Issues Earnings Results

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share.
NASDAQ:CLIR opened at $1.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.07 million, a PE ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.35 and its 200 day moving average is $1.37. ClearSign Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.38.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a report on Sunday, May 29th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
About ClearSign Technologies (Get Rating)
ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.
