Claro Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Claro Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Clorox during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 185.2% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its holdings in Clorox by 119.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $90,575.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,855.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $138.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $127.02 and a 12 month high of $191.75.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 92.98% and a net margin of 6.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Clorox from $163.00 to $148.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Clorox from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Clorox from $123.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Clorox from $148.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Clorox in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.64.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

