Claro Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,445,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,157,000 after buying an additional 72,883 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,847,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,341,000 after buying an additional 546,431 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,784,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,925,000 after buying an additional 11,845 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 72.5% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 887,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,751,000 after buying an additional 373,263 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 657,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,190,000 after buying an additional 11,194 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IGF opened at $51.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.33. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $44.45 and a 12-month high of $52.15.

