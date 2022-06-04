Claro Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ACG Wealth lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 8,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstar Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 9,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FTEC opened at $106.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.77 and its 200 day moving average is $120.36. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12 month low of $96.76 and a 12 month high of $138.08.

