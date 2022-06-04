Claro Advisors LLC Invests $336,000 in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IUSV. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,982,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,424,000 after purchasing an additional 404,174 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $72.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.34. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $68.27 and a 12-month high of $78.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th.

