Claro Advisors LLC Has $376,000 Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Claro Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DUK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Duke Energy by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $572,012,000 after purchasing an additional 867,051 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Duke Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 7,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 12,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. 62.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $111.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.12 and its 200 day moving average is $105.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $85.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.34. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.48 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.77%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.42.

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 3,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $415,468.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $46,708.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,487 shares in the company, valued at $12,885,511.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,122 shares of company stock worth $1,301,837 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

