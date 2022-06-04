Claro Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,676,000. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $149.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $151.43 and its 200 day moving average is $152.65. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $140.30 and a 52-week high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.