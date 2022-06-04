Claro Advisors LLC Buys 196 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Graco by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,670,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $457,189,000 after purchasing an additional 201,147 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,499,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $443,351,000 after acquiring an additional 234,094 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,000,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,080,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,356,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,041,000 after acquiring an additional 48,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,861,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,077,000 after acquiring an additional 225,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Graco alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Graco from $80.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

In other Graco news, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 13,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $885,063.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

GGG opened at $63.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.81. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.41 and a 12 month high of $81.09.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). Graco had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $494.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graco Profile (Get Rating)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.