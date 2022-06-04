Claro Advisors LLC Acquires 369 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR)

Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTXR. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $199,000. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 178.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 5,685 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF alerts:

NASDAQ FTXR opened at $28.59 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $36.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.196 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.