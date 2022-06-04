Claro Advisors LLC Acquires 2,768 Shares of Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Global X FinTech ETF worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FINX. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,648,000 after acquiring an additional 39,599 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Global X FinTech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $285,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global X FinTech ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 139,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,693,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in Global X FinTech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,796,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Global X FinTech ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 266,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,821,000 after buying an additional 18,186 shares during the period.

FINX stock opened at $25.11 on Friday. Global X FinTech ETF has a 12 month low of $21.08 and a 12 month high of $53.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.32 and its 200 day moving average is $33.42.

