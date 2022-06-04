Claro Advisors LLC Acquires 226 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

VIG opened at $152.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $156.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.98. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $142.68 and a one year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.