Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors own 41.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Neil E. Fleshner sold 564,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $4,237,172.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,023,045 shares in the company, valued at $22,703,067.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

POINT Biopharma Global stock opened at $8.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.94. POINT Biopharma Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $11.72.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts expect that POINT Biopharma Global Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of POINT Biopharma Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of POINT Biopharma Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, POINT Biopharma Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

