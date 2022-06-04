Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Decreases Position in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Financial Group were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 52,178 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 18,372 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 503,055 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $30,012,000 after purchasing an additional 67,000 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,015,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Meta Financial Group by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,044 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 6,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Meta Financial Group by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,497 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CASH shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.50.

In related news, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $41,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,018. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Kia S. Tang sold 4,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $228,260.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,702.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CASH opened at $41.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.97. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $36.02 and a one year high of $65.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.43.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.20). Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $193.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.72%.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset-based lending, factoring, leasing, insurance premium financing, government guaranteed lending, and other commercial finance products; warehouse financing; healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

