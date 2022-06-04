Citigroup Trims Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Target Price to $220.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $292.00 to $220.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
BURL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital cut their price target on Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Cowen cut their price target on Burlington Stores to $209.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Burlington Stores from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $205.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $223.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $243.75.
BURL stock opened at $170.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 45.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.78. Burlington Stores has a 12-month low of $142.41 and a 12-month high of $357.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.78.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $345,031,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,530,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,223,000 after buying an additional 725,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,770,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,658,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,555,000 after buying an additional 374,400 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,065,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,634,000 after purchasing an additional 319,849 shares during the last quarter.
About Burlington Stores (Get Rating)
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
