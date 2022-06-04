Citigroup Trims Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Target Price to $220.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $292.00 to $220.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BURL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital cut their price target on Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Cowen cut their price target on Burlington Stores to $209.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Burlington Stores from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $205.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $223.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $243.75.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

BURL stock opened at $170.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 45.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.78. Burlington Stores has a 12-month low of $142.41 and a 12-month high of $357.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.78.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 60.41%. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $345,031,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,530,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,223,000 after buying an additional 725,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,770,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,658,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,555,000 after buying an additional 374,400 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,065,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,634,000 after purchasing an additional 319,849 shares during the last quarter.

About Burlington Stores (Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.