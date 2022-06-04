Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,109 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 41.9% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.27.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $33,537.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,645 shares of company stock valued at $962,808. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $45.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.86. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.02 and a 52-week high of $64.29. The firm has a market cap of $187.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

